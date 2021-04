NEW YORK — It’s never too early to start planning your next vacation.

This summer, with more people getting vaccinated, many may finally get to take a much-needed break.

Travel News Director at Conde Nast Traveler Erin Florio shared what the return to travel might look like in the coming months.

Florio also discussed the impact vaccines will have on the travel industry and when the right time is to cash in on travel credits.