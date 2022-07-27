UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The ‘2022 Brewfest’ at the Utica Zoo is taking place on Saturday, August 6th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and tickets are on sale now!
There are over 120 craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and malt beverages on tap. Tickets also include a pint glass, admission to the zoo, food samples, access to the silent auction, and LIVE music from VINYL LOGIC and Soup Bone Charly.
All the money raised during the event goes directly to the animals and benefits the Utica Zoo!
Physical tickets can also be purchased at the following locations:
- Utica Zoo Gift Shop (ONLY location for physical member tickets)
- Marcy Discount Beverage
- Chanatry’s
- Copper City Brewing Company of Rome, NY
- City Liquors
- Route 51 Beer Belly Bob’s Discount Beverage Center
Get your tickets TODAY by visiting uticazoo.org/brew!