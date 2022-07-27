UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The ‘2022 Brewfest’ at the Utica Zoo is taking place on Saturday, August 6th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and tickets are on sale now!

There are over 120 craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and malt beverages on tap. Tickets also include a pint glass, admission to the zoo, food samples, access to the silent auction, and LIVE music from VINYL LOGIC and Soup Bone Charly.

All the money raised during the event goes directly to the animals and benefits the Utica Zoo!

Physical tickets can also be purchased at the following locations:

Get your tickets TODAY by visiting uticazoo.org/brew!