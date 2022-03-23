The 2022 Section 3 High School Football season is still over five months from kickoff and the anticipation is building. Wednesday the section released each team’s 2022 schedule.

CLASS B SOUTHWEST DIVISION

Chittenango

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep7:00 PM*CamdenA
16-Sep6:30 PM*CVAH
23-Sep6:30 PMHomerH
30-Sep6:30 PMCortlandA
7-Oct6:30 PMWesthillA
14-Oct6:30 PMITCH
21-Oct6:30 PM*South JeffersonH
28-OctPlayoffs/Crossover

Cortland

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep6:30 PM*South JeffersonH
15-Sep7:00 PM*CamdenA
23-Sep6:30 PMWesthillA
30-Sep6:30 PMChittenangoH
7-Oct6:00 PMITCA
14-Oct7:00 PM*OneidaA
21-Oct6:30 PMHomerH
28-OctPlayoffs/Crossover

Homer

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep7:00 PM*CVAH
16-Sep7:00 PM*OneidaH
23-Sep6:30 PMChittenangoA
30-Sep7:00 PMITCH
7-Oct7:00 PM*Indian RiverA
14-Oct7:00 PMWesthillH
21-Oct6:30 PMCortlandA
28-OctPlayoffs/crossover

Syracuse ITC

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep7:00 PM* OneidaA
16-Sep6:00 PM* Indian RiverH
23-Sep6:30 PM* C V AA
30-Sep7:00 PMHomerA
7-Oct6:00 PMCortlandH
14-Oct6:30 PMChittenangoA
21-Oct6:00 PMWesthillH
28-OctPlayoffs/crossover

Westhill

DateTimeOpponentH/A
2-Sep6:30 PM* OswegoH
9-Sep* NorwichA
16-Sep7:00 PM* South JeffersonA
23-Sep6:30 PMCortlandH
30-Sep6:30 PM* CamdenH
7-Oct6:30 PMChittenangoH
14-Oct7:00 PMHomerA
21-Oct6:00 PMITCA
28-OctPlayoffs/crossover

CLASS B NORTHEAST DIVISION

Camden

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep7:00 PM* ChittenangoH
15-Sep7:00 PM* CortlandH
23-Sep7:00 PMOneidaA
30-Sep6:30 PM* WesthillA
8-Oct6:00 PMSouth JeffersonH
14-Oct7:00 PMIndian RiverA
21-Oct7:00 PMCVAH
28-OctPlayoffs/crossover

Central Valley Academy

DateTimeOpponentH/A
2-Sep6:30 PM* Fonda-FultonvilleH
9-Sep7:00 PM* HomerA
16-Sep6:30 PM* ChittenangoA
23-Sep6:30 PM* ITCH
30-Sep6:30 PMIndian RverH
7-Oct6:30 PMOneidaH
14-Oct7:00 PMSouth JeffersonA
21-Oct7:00 PMCamdenA
28-OctPlayoffs/crossover

Indian River

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep7:00 PM* CarthageA
16-Sep6:00 PM* ITCA
23-Sep7:00 PMSouth JeffersonH
30-Sep6:30 PMCVAA
7-Oct7:00 PM* HomerH
14-Oct7:00 PMCamdenH
21-Oct7:00 PMOneidaA
28-OctPlayoffs/crossover

Oneida

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep7:00 PM*ITCH
16-Sep7:00 PM* HomerA
23-Sep7:00 PMCamdenH
30-Sep7:00 PMSouth JeffersonA
7-Oct6:30 PMCVAA
14-Oct7:00 PM* CortlandH
21-Oct7:00 PMIndian RiverH
28-OctPlayoffs/crossover

South Jefferson

DateTimeOpponentH/A
3-SepScrimmage
9-Sep6:30 PM* CortlandA
16-Sep7:00 PM* WesthillH
23-Sep7:00 PMIndian RiverA
30-Sep7:00 PMOneidaH
8-Oct6:00 PMCamdenA
14-Oct7:00 PMCVAH
21-Oct6:30 PM*ChittenangoA
28-OctPlayoffs/crossover