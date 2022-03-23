The 2022 Section 3 High School Football season is still over five months from kickoff and the anticipation is building. Wednesday the section released each team’s 2022 schedule.

CLASS B SOUTHWEST DIVISION

Chittenango

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 7:00 PM *Camden A 16-Sep 6:30 PM *CVA H 23-Sep 6:30 PM Homer H 30-Sep 6:30 PM Cortland A 7-Oct 6:30 PM Westhill A 14-Oct 6:30 PM ITC H 21-Oct 6:30 PM *South Jefferson H 28-Oct Playoffs/Crossover

Cortland

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 6:30 PM *South Jefferson H 15-Sep 7:00 PM *Camden A 23-Sep 6:30 PM Westhill A 30-Sep 6:30 PM Chittenango H 7-Oct 6:00 PM ITC A 14-Oct 7:00 PM *Oneida A 21-Oct 6:30 PM Homer H 28-Oct Playoffs/Crossover

Homer

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 7:00 PM *CVA H 16-Sep 7:00 PM *Oneida H 23-Sep 6:30 PM Chittenango A 30-Sep 7:00 PM ITC H 7-Oct 7:00 PM *Indian River A 14-Oct 7:00 PM Westhill H 21-Oct 6:30 PM Cortland A 28-Oct Playoffs/crossover

Syracuse ITC

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 7:00 PM * Oneida A 16-Sep 6:00 PM * Indian River H 23-Sep 6:30 PM * C V A A 30-Sep 7:00 PM Homer A 7-Oct 6:00 PM Cortland H 14-Oct 6:30 PM Chittenango A 21-Oct 6:00 PM Westhill H 28-Oct Playoffs/crossover

Westhill

Date Time Opponent H/A 2-Sep 6:30 PM * Oswego H 9-Sep * Norwich A 16-Sep 7:00 PM * South Jefferson A 23-Sep 6:30 PM Cortland H 30-Sep 6:30 PM * Camden H 7-Oct 6:30 PM Chittenango H 14-Oct 7:00 PM Homer A 21-Oct 6:00 PM ITC A 28-Oct Playoffs/crossover

CLASS B NORTHEAST DIVISION

Camden

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 7:00 PM * Chittenango H 15-Sep 7:00 PM * Cortland H 23-Sep 7:00 PM Oneida A 30-Sep 6:30 PM * Westhill A 8-Oct 6:00 PM South Jefferson H 14-Oct 7:00 PM Indian River A 21-Oct 7:00 PM CVA H 28-Oct Playoffs/crossover

Central Valley Academy

Date Time Opponent H/A 2-Sep 6:30 PM * Fonda-Fultonville H 9-Sep 7:00 PM * Homer A 16-Sep 6:30 PM * Chittenango A 23-Sep 6:30 PM * ITC H 30-Sep 6:30 PM Indian Rver H 7-Oct 6:30 PM Oneida H 14-Oct 7:00 PM South Jefferson A 21-Oct 7:00 PM Camden A 28-Oct Playoffs/crossover

Indian River

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 7:00 PM * Carthage A 16-Sep 6:00 PM * ITC A 23-Sep 7:00 PM South Jefferson H 30-Sep 6:30 PM CVA A 7-Oct 7:00 PM * Homer H 14-Oct 7:00 PM Camden H 21-Oct 7:00 PM Oneida A 28-Oct Playoffs/crossover

Oneida

Date Time Opponent H/A 3-Sep Scrimmage 9-Sep 7:00 PM *ITC H 16-Sep 7:00 PM * Homer A 23-Sep 7:00 PM Camden H 30-Sep 7:00 PM South Jefferson A 7-Oct 6:30 PM CVA A 14-Oct 7:00 PM * Cortland H 21-Oct 7:00 PM Indian River H 28-Oct Playoffs/crossover

South Jefferson