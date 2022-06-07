LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In honor of Pride Month, the Little Falls Community Outreach and Rainbow Club are holding its second annual PRIDE Celebration on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Burke Park.

“It really exploded pretty quickly because we had a lot of great community support from businesses, and just a lot of different partners in the area,” said Erynn Lowery, Facilitator at the Rainbow Club. “We had about 1,000 people come last year, and this year we’re just trying to duplicate a lot of what went great.”

Little Falls Community Outreach partners with the Rainbow Club on this event – which is a group of 13 to 18-year-olds who can come together in a safe environment to discuss LGBT issues and make connections within the community.

“It’s really cool because we have adult committee leadership – both through the board and through other members of the Little Falls community – and then we partner up with members of the Rainbow Club for their youth leadership and their guidance,” said Laura Powers, Board Member of Little Falls Community Outreach.

“They’re really the driving force behind everything that we’re doing.”

And while some may argue that the LGBTQIA community has come a long way, there is still work to be done. There are currently only 28 states in the country that have protections on the books against housing and hiring discrimination and more.

“There’s still a lot that we need to achieve, and I think pride is important to celebrate our differences, celebrate who we are, but also still treat it like a protest,” said Lowery.

“We all need to work together towards achieving equality in the entire country – it would be great if the Equality Bill could pass – then the whole country would be able to be under the same umbrella of just protection and equality for everybody.”

This is the only PRIDE celebration happening this year in the Mohawk Valley, so if you are interested in being part of the fun, be sure to stop by on Saturday, June 11th.