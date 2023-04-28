SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2023-2024 M&T Bank Broadway Season, sponsored by NewsChannel 9, has been announced and it’s bigger and better than ever.

Season tickets can be purchased on Broadway In Syracuse’s website and start as low as $228 with subscriber benefits like guaranteed seating, never missing a sold-out show and a first chance to purchase additional tickets to the shows before their on-sale to the public.

This year will feature six different Broadway musicals that are so “fetch” and bring you to discover “a whole new world” while watching “tudor queens turn into pop icons,” and explore pastimes of the “60s” while learning all about “your fate.”

Explore the 2023-2024 calendar of events below

Mean Girls

September 26-30, 2023

“Direct from Broadway, ‘Mean Girls’ is the hilarious hit musical from book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies, MEAN GIRLS ‘delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokey,’ USA Today says.”

Aladdin

November 8-12, 2023

“Discover a whole new world at Disney’s ‘Aladdin,’ the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.”

Hairspray

January 30-Feb 3, 2024

“You Can’t Stop the Beat! ‘Hairspray,’ Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? This all-new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring ‘Hairspray’ to a new generation of theater audiences.”

Pretty Woman

March 19-23, 2024

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical,’ based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ will lift your spirits and light up your heart.”

Hadestown

April 16-21, 2024

“Come see how the world could be. Welcome to ‘Hadestown’ where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always. Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — ‘Hadestown’ is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.”

SIX

May 28-June 2 , 2024

“From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st-century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.”