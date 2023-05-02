SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Syracuse Food Truck Battle in Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds is coming back for its third year this spring on May 13 from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. with a special headliner.
The Food Truck Battle will feature 50-plus trucks, being Central New York’s largest gathering of food trucks. On Monday, May 1, details on the 2023 Food Truck Battle were released.
The food trucks will come together for a friendly competition to win the coveted Judge’s Choice & People’s Choice Awards, and a new award this year: the Most Creative/Unique Entry.
A portion of ticket sales will also benefit Helping Hounds Dog Rescue and Erin’s Angels.
55 Food Trucks Ready for Battle & Featured Low-Cost Sample Items include:
- Byblos – Fried Meat Pies (Sambousek)
- Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza – T&F x Mamacitas: Birria Pizza
- Birdsong Cafe – Frozen Hot Cocoa with W’oissant Dunkers
- PB&J’s Lunch Box – Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip Tots
- Cue-Dogs – Chicken Tender & Fries
- Carvel DeWitt – Carvel Famous Soft Serve with Crunchies
- Petit Nosh – Bread Bowl Scramble with Herb Oil & Crispy Ham
- The Baked Potato Express – 1/2 Corn on the Cob with Butter
- Limp Lizard Road Show – Smoked Turkey Slider
- PhokOuttahere – BX Summer Roll
- Leo’s Donut Factory – Fruity Pebbles Donuts
- Wrap N Roll – 1/2 Chicken Caesar Wrap
- Shaved Ice Factory – Blue Raspberry & Cherry Battle Ice
- Ma & Pa’s – Deep Fried Cookie Dough
- The Spud Shack – Flamin Hot Cheeto Cheese Fries
- It’s A Utica Thing – Utica Meatball
- MELT – Blackberry Italian Cream Soda
- Baja Cali Taco Co. – The PCH (Fish Taco)
- Herlihy Smokehouse & Grill – Shamrocks
- Exhale Cafe & Bakeshop – Lemon Lavender Haze Cake Cup
- Morgan’s Cereal Bar – Stikn Chikn
- Muzzi’s D’Italia Ice – Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwich
- Congo Box – Grilled Lamb Chops
- Oompa Loompyas – Pinoy Arancini Bites
- Theo Petros Greek Food Truck – Tzatziki Teaser
- Anthony’s 19th Hole – Beef on Weck (1/2 sandwich)
- Fair Deli – Reuben Empanada
- The Angry Pig BBQ – Chopped Brisket & Cheddar Tots
- Liehs & Steigerwald On Wheels – Pepperette
- Mamacita’s – Pina Colada Mofongo
- Wolf’s Patio Pizza – Cheese Pizza Slice
- Yum Yum Shack – Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls
- Hughie’s House of Hotcakes – The Hughie Sampler
- Macarollin Food Truck – Buffalo Chicken Mac
- Ali Baba Food Truck – Chicken Rice Bowl with One Falafel Patty
- Ji-woo’s Korean Seoul Food – Sweet Bop
- Blueberries & Lace – Blueberry Iced Coffee
- Silver Street Road Kettle Corn – 100% NYS Maple Syrup Flavor Kettle Corn
- Henry’s Hen House – Jerk Chicken
- Baga Bowls On The Go – Fruitopia Flight
- Driftwood BBQ & Catering – Cherry Smoked Chicken Wings
- Barlow’s Concessions – Dough Balls with assorted toppings
- Calle Tropical – Philly Cheesesteak Empanada
- Elm Street Tacos – Birria Dippers with Consume
- Oh Crepe & Waffles – Churro Waffle
- Bob Barker’s – Southwest Tots
- Skippy’s Ice Cream – Ice Cream Dream
- Bold Coast Lobster Co. – Bacon Wrapped Scallop Pop with Blueberry Compote
- Via Napoli Express Inc. – Pizza Montanara: Fried Authentic Neapolitan Pizza
- Food Rescue Food Truck – Pyro Piggy Chips
- The Bacon Bomb – Bomb Nachos
- Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food – Loukoumades – Honey Balls, Greek Fried Dough
- D&G’s Mac and Cheese – Gold Standard
- Johnny Gee’s BBQ & Catering – Baked Beans
- PK Thai Food – Chicken Satay
Craft beer and wine slushie tickets will be available for purchase with a valid ID at the Food Truck Battle.
For additional fun between tastings, Harvey’s Garden Activity Zone will also be open from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with Cornhole and a Hula Zone.
KidZone events for the whole family
The festival will also offer fun for the whole family with a KidZone featuring live characters, activities, games, and more.
Activities for the kiddos include the following:
- FPL Characters Meet & Greet
- Balloon Twisting
- Bounce Houses
- FPL Live Mermaids & Friends Meet & Greet 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Jeff the Magic Man 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Otto 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- RightMind Syracuse Splatter pARTy
- Henna
- Kid Friendly Vendors
- Face Painting
- Temporary Tattoos & Festival Glitter
- Sand Art
- Spin Art
- Caricatures by Mike
- Psychic/Fortune Teller
- Sidney’s Cute Tiques
- PaperPie
- 3JCrochetingLive
- RS Henna
Artisan Village local vendor’s list
Over fifty local artists and crafters will be in the Artisan Village inside the Science & Industry building. Wildflowers Armory is partnering with the SFTA to celebrate handmade vendors with a whole section packed full of some of your favorite local makers.
The following vendors will be featured at this year’s Food Truck Battle:
- Kingsley Street Artisan Soaps
- Earthquake Spices
- Johanna Wall Jewelry & More
- Farm Girl Honey
- Cryptoon Goonz
- Annie Jo the Peach
- Allie B. Creates
- Artwork By Barry Lee
- Hilos de Vicky
- Carter + Clay
- Sunny & Blue Tie Dyes
- Cardinal Signs
- Flower Skate Shop
- Thompson’s Treasures
- Ann’s Midnite Creations
- MB_Customizations
- gypsy girl designs
- Daphne Designs
- Paint and Pen by Lori
- Liza Coco Art
- Moonlight Mystic Treasures
- Fox Den Gallery
- Forever Sage Boutique
- The Stitch Witches
- SYC Maille
- Sugar Dust Art
- KJL Woodcrafts
- Junkologistsgoods
- ThreeCcreations
- NEINO Fab
- Keeping it personal
- Maris’s Fabric and Fiber
- A craft away from crazy
- Sloppy Kisses
- The Seabees Grandson
- Rachel’s Custom Creations & Gifts
- Waggley Wear
- Maslin’s Guardens
- Golden Grrls Creations
- Painting By ME
- Michelle DaRin Jewelry
- Ash, Oak & Thorn, LLC
- Jenuine’s Gems
- Just Bead It
- Lazy Cat Creations
- Indigo Creek Candles
- It’s A Twist & A Dye
- Woodpecker Turnings
- Brew Chew Beef Jerky
- Stay Golden Soy
- Whip My Butta Organics
- Kristy Andrews Design “The Bag Lady”
- The Gritty Sisters Soapery, LLC
- Pets Bring Joy Pet Supply, LLC
- Pocketbooks & Pages (Outdoors)
- Walking Miss Daisy Pet Accessories (Outdoors)
Musical guests to play at Chevy Court Stage
In addition, American singer-songwriter, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, is going to be this year’s headliner at the Food Truck Battle from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. which will feature a whole lineup of musical guests throughout the day.
Those guests include the following:
- Just Joe: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- My So Called Band: 12:50 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.
- Fondu: 2:10 p.m. – 3:10 p.m.
- Brownskin Band: 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Hard Promises: 4:50 p.m. – 6:05 p.m.
- AWARDS PRESENTATION: 6:35 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Michigander: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness: 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
2023 Food Truck Battle ticket details
The Chevy Court and the Science and Industry Building will be hosting the event. Tickets are $5 for presale general admission and $10 for the week of the event, including festival admission through the pre-sale Line.
For music lovers, there’s also a VIP package which costs $30 during the presale and $40 the week of the event.
At the Food Truck Battle, Andrew McMahon will perform songs off his new album “Tilt At The Wind No More,” out March 31 on Nettwerk Music Group for all age groups.