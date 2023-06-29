SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s hard to win a state championship, but two of our local high school lacrosse teams made it happen.

“You go through that and have all of that fun but you don’t really get a chance to think about it. When I did, I was just so incredibly proud. They are a very special group,” said Baldwinsville head coach Matt Wilcox.

“I think as I’ve said it before, success breeds success. They were young and saw the older girls do that and that’s what keep girls coming back. That’s the success and that’s what’s going to hopefully carry on to the future,” added Skaneateles head coach Bridget Marquardt.

Over the last two years, Baldwinsville has gone 38-2 and now with two state titles.

“It just doesn’t feel real honestly. One championship was crazy but now two back-to-back with your best friends. I just think there are no words to describe the feeling,” said Brayden Penafeather-Stevenson.

“When you grow up playing with the same people that you finished with, and you do these great things and memories that will last a lifetime it’s unreal. It’s unmatched. Nothing in sports can match playing with your buddies in high school,” added Keegan Lynch.

For the Skaneateles girls, this was their fifth state title but first since 2017.

“It’s just the best way possible to go out as a senior. To go out on top number 1 in the state. It’s just cool and something we have always wanted,” said Julia O’Connor.

“Our whole team, we’re not just teammates we’re also best friends. We all have great chemistry and cooperation, so I think that’s important and ultimately that helped us be successful, ” added Bella Brogan.