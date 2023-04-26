SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As summer rolls around the corner, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced his plans for this year’s upcoming road reconstruction and a look into the projects for the 2023 reconstruction season.

The city’s Department of Public Works (DPW), Department of Engineering and other contractors will be using local, state and federal funds to fulfill these projects.

According to the Mayor’s office, the plan includes the reconstruction of about 23 miles of roads within every quadrant of the city.

On top of that, the city wants to seal and resurface another 40 miles of streets in areas that do not have any curbs.

This reconstruction comes following approval from the Common Council during a meeting held on April 24.

“The weather is warming up and so are our reconstruction efforts. By keeping residents and local businesses up to date on projects, I’m confident we can all work together to safely navigate another season of reconstruction,” said Mayor Walsh.

Based on metrics (including Cityline data), field observations, spatial data and technology that assesses road conditions, the city was able to figure out which roads took priority for repair.

“The Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council rates the city’s roads each year, with a rating of 10 being excellent condition and a rating 1 being very poor condition. DPW will address a majority of streets that have poor ratings as part of the 2023 reconstruction season,” said the Mayor’s Office.

The City’s Engineering Department is planning work on 2.8 miles of road with two major Dig-Once projects:

W Genesee St from N Salina St to Myrtle St

E Colvin St from S Salina St to Jamesville Ave

Dig Once projects work to repair underground infrastructure. They have to coordinate utility providers like water, sewer, telecommunication, gas and more to get work done. This project aims to relinquish as many future excavations as they can.

Other City road reconstruction projects include:

S Clinton St from W Jefferson St to W Taylor St will be milled and paved and converted to two-way by DPW

List of Planned DPW Work

STREET FROM RECON TO Ash St N State St N McBride St Bishop Ave W Colvin St Elmhurst Ave Carbon St Butternut St Court St Coolidge Ave Tallman St Cheney St Cortland Ave Oxford St Midland Ave Croly St Dakin St E Genesee St Dakin St Westmoreland Ave Croly St Douglas St Lodi St Oak St E Belden Ave Pearl St N State St E Colvin St N Salina St Jamesville Rd E Fayette St Allen St Ellis St E Fayette St Almond St Beech St E Laurel St Lodi St S Alvord St E Water St S State St Forman Ave E Willow St Lodi St Highland St Elk St S Salina St Dougall St Elmhurst Ave Hatch St South Ave Elmhurst Ave Hatch St South Ave Eloise Ter Onondaga Ave Dead end of road Fabius St West Street Oswego Street Garfield Ave Oakwood Ave Elk St Glahn Ave W Colvin St W Beard Ave Hartley St Butternut St Highland St Hawley Ave N McBride St Elm St Hickory St Pearl St N State St Highland Ave Highland St Dewitt St Highland Pl Beecher St Douglas St Highland St Park St Hartley St Hillview Ave South Ave Summitt Ave Jasper St Highland St Oak St Kirk Park Dr W Colvin St W Brighton Ave Kirkwood Pl W Colvin St W Beard Ave Lexington Ave Westmoreland Ave Ellis St Lodi St Butternut St Kirkpatrick St Marcellus St Wyoming St S Geddes St Martin Luther King W Cortland Ave Midland Ave McAllister Ave S Salina St Dead end of road McClure Ave S Salina St S State St McKinley Ave S Salina St Dead end of road Midland Ave Bellevue Ave W Kennedy St Milton Ave Emerson Ave City line N Crouse Ave Burnet Avenue Lodi Street N Lowell Ave Tompkins St W Genesee St N McBride St Hickory St E Laurel St N State St E Belden Ave Hickory St N Townsend St Butternut St Ash St Oak Pl Oak Street Delhi Street Oak St James St Jasper St Oneida St Temple St Tallman St Onondaga Ave Parkview Ave South Ave Onondaga Creek Blvd South Ave Hunt Ave Oxford St Cortland Ave Dead end of road Parkside Ave Onondaga Ave Onondaga Park Dr Peat St Erie Blvd E Burnet Ave Randall Ave W Colvin St Elmhurst Ave Robineau Rd Crossett St Strathmore Dr Schneider St Butternut St Seward St Seneca St W Fayette St Tully St

For questions about upcoming and ongoing road construction, residents and local businesses can contact Cityline by calling (315) 448-CITY (2489). Residents can also visit the 2023 Road Reconstruction project page on their website throughout the year to track the progress of work.