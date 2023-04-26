SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As summer rolls around the corner, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced his plans for this year’s upcoming road reconstruction and a look into the projects for the 2023 reconstruction season.

The city’s Department of Public Works (DPW), Department of Engineering and other contractors will be using local, state and federal funds to fulfill these projects.

According to the Mayor’s office, the plan includes the reconstruction of about 23 miles of roads within every quadrant of the city.

On top of that, the city wants to seal and resurface another 40 miles of streets in areas that do not have any curbs.

This reconstruction comes following approval from the Common Council during a meeting held on April 24.

“The weather is warming up and so are our reconstruction efforts. By keeping residents and local businesses up to date on projects, I’m confident we can all work together to safely navigate another season of reconstruction,” said Mayor Walsh.

Based on metrics (including Cityline data), field observations, spatial data and technology that assesses road conditions, the city was able to figure out which roads took priority for repair.

“The Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council rates the city’s roads each year, with a rating of 10 being excellent condition and a rating 1 being very poor condition. DPW will address a majority of streets that have poor ratings as part of the 2023 reconstruction season,” said the Mayor’s Office.

The City’s Engineering Department is planning work on 2.8 miles of road with two major Dig-Once projects:

  • W Genesee St from N Salina St to Myrtle St
  • E Colvin St from S Salina St to Jamesville Ave

Dig Once projects work to repair underground infrastructure. They have to coordinate utility providers like water, sewer, telecommunication, gas and more to get work done. This project aims to relinquish as many future excavations as they can.

Other City road reconstruction projects include:

  • S Clinton St from W Jefferson St to W Taylor St will be milled and paved and converted to two-way by DPW

List of Planned DPW Work

STREETFROMRECON TO
Ash StN State StN McBride St
Bishop AveW Colvin StElmhurst Ave
Carbon StButternut StCourt St
Coolidge AveTallman StCheney St
Cortland AveOxford StMidland Ave
Croly StDakin StE Genesee St
Dakin StWestmoreland AveCroly St
Douglas StLodi StOak St
E Belden AvePearl StN State St
E Colvin StN Salina StJamesville Rd
E Fayette StAllen StEllis St
E Fayette StAlmond StBeech St
E Laurel StLodi StS Alvord St
E Water StS State StForman Ave
E Willow StLodi StHighland St
Elk StS Salina StDougall St
Elmhurst AveHatch StSouth Ave
Eloise TerOnondaga AveDead end of road
Fabius StWest StreetOswego Street
Garfield AveOakwood AveElk St
Glahn AveW Colvin StW Beard Ave
Hartley StButternut StHighland St
Hawley AveN McBride StElm St
Hickory StPearl StN State St
Highland AveHighland StDewitt St
Highland PlBeecher StDouglas St
Highland StPark StHartley St
Hillview AveSouth AveSummitt Ave
Jasper StHighland StOak St
Kirk Park DrW Colvin StW Brighton Ave
Kirkwood PlW Colvin StW Beard Ave
Lexington AveWestmoreland AveEllis St
Lodi StButternut StKirkpatrick St
Marcellus StWyoming StS Geddes St
Martin Luther King WCortland AveMidland Ave
McAllister AveS Salina StDead end of road
McClure AveS Salina StS State St
McKinley AveS Salina StDead end of road
Midland AveBellevue AveW Kennedy St
Milton AveEmerson AveCity line
N Crouse AveBurnet AvenueLodi Street
N Lowell AveTompkins StW Genesee St
N McBride StHickory StE Laurel St
N State StE Belden AveHickory St
N Townsend StButternut StAsh St
Oak PlOak StreetDelhi Street
Oak StJames StJasper St
Oneida StTemple StTallman St
Onondaga AveParkview AveSouth Ave
Onondaga Creek BlvdSouth AveHunt Ave
Oxford StCortland AveDead end of road
Parkside AveOnondaga AveOnondaga Park Dr
Peat StErie Blvd EBurnet Ave
Randall AveW Colvin StElmhurst Ave
Robineau RdCrossett StStrathmore Dr
Schneider StButternut StSeward St
Seneca StW Fayette StTully St

For questions about upcoming and ongoing road construction, residents and local businesses can contact Cityline by calling (315) 448-CITY (2489). Residents can also visit the 2023 Road Reconstruction project page on their website throughout the year to track the progress of work.