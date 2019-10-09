23 names added to Firefighters Memorial at the Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State recognized firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The names of 23 fallen firefighters from across the state were added to the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial at the Empire State Plaza. The memorial now honors 2,575 people who gave their lives protecting others.

Some of those included in Tuesday’s ceremony were men and women who died from illnesses they received while responding to Ground Zero on 9/11.

“When terrorists tried to destroy the very fabric of our nation and your loved ones stood up and said, ‘No you won’t.’ You not only rebuffed in your efforts to divide us; you made us stronger together,” NY Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “My God, how many people we lost that day, but no one could have foreseen that we would still be burying those people years later because of a disease people at the time said, ‘You’re okay. Don’t worry about being on the pile.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released remarks after the ceremony:

“We honor the legacies of these courageous men and women who sacrifice their lives to protect the people of this state.”