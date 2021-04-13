23-year-old man accused of murder in connection with shooting that killed 11-month-old baby

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting that killed an 11-month-old baby Sunday night in Syracuse’s Strathmore neighborhood, according to people familiar with the investigation.

The suspect, Chavez R. Ocasio, is locked up at the Onondaga County Justice Center, according to jail records.

The records list the charges against him as murder, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a firearm and a parole violation.

It’s not clear what role Ocasio allegedly had in the shooting or if other suspects are wanted by police.

Just days shy of her first birthday, 11-month-old Dior Harris was in the back seat of a car when she was hit and killed by gunfire.

Two girls, ages 4 and 8, were also hit in the back seat but are expected to recover. Their mom and Harris’ mom were not hit in the front seat as the five of them headed for the grocery store when their car was shot at on Grant Avenue just behind Bellevue Elementary School.

At a briefing Monday, the Syracuse Mayor and Syracuse Police Chief said the investigation’s success depended on people with information coming forward to share it.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to a spokesperson for Syracuse Police about the arrest of Ocasio, but has not heard back.

Ocasio is scheduled to appear in Syracuse City Court on Tuesday.

According to state parole records, Ocasio spent just shy of four years in state prison for a burglary conviction and was let out with the requirement of parole supervision.