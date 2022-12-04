WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the passing of six Worcester firefighters known as the “Worcester 6.”

Lieutenant Thomas Spencer, Firefighter Paul Brotherton, Lieutenant Timothy Jackson, Firefighter Jeremiah Lucey, Lieutenant James Lyons and Firefighter Joseph McGuirk all lost their lives fighting a fire at the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Company. Over 75 firefighters reportedly ran into the fire.

The Worcester Fire Department said on their social media “today marks the 23rd anniversary that 6 of our brothers paid the ultimate sacrifice. As the years pass we remember and honor that sacrifice.”

Even actor Denis Leary posted on his personal twitter account about the tragedy. “Today on the 23rd anniversary of the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. fire, we honor the memory of the Worcester 6.”

Leary runs a nonprofit called The Leary Firefighters Foundation, created in 2000 in honor of the “Worcester 6.” The tragedy claimed the life of Leary’s cousin, Lucey, and his childhood friend, Spencer. The Leary Foundation provides training facilities, fire trucks, technology, and tools for fighting fires to fire houses across the United States.

Leary also created The Fund for New York’s Bravest after the September 11th attacks in 2001.