$250M available for Upstate airport development, revitalization

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was announced Thursday that $250 million is available to transform and modernize airports in Upstate New York. This includes $230 million through a new Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition for projects that promote improvements at commercial passenger service airports.

Another $20 million will be allocated through the Governor’s Aviation Capital Grant Program to support safety, infrastructure, and economic development projects at smaller airports.  

This new initiative will be administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and is open to Upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft/corporate jets.

Applicants may apply for funding a single project or a program of projects. Examples of eligible activities include, but are not limited to the planning, design and construction of:  

  • Improved security screening
  • Terminal expansion or rehabilitation
  • State-of-the-art boarding concourse and concession areas
  • Opportunities to move passengers more safely and efficiently with improved distancing during and after the COVID-19 pandemic
  • New innovations in contactless technology and an increased focus on cleanliness and disinfection

Funding applications are due by September 15.  

The public-use airports eligible for the competition include: 

Adirondack Regional AirportMassena International Richards Field
Albany International Airport AuthorityNiagara Falls International Airport
Binghamton Regional/Edwin A. Link FieldOgdensburg International Airport
Buffalo Niagara International AirportOrange County Airport
Chautauqua Co./Jamestown AirportOswego County Airport
Elmira/Corning Regional AirportPlattsburgh International Airport
Floyd Bennett Memorial AirportSaratoga County Airport
Genesee County AirportSchenectady County Airport
Greater Rochester International AirportSullivan County International Airport
Griffiss International AirportSyracuse Hancock International Airport
Hudson Valley RegionalWatertown International Airport
Ithaca Tompkins International AirportWestchester County Airport

