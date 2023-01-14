BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 26 Shirts released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design earlier this month following Hamlin’s injury, the company says that it has now raised more money with that design than any other product they have sold.

It has raised more than $102,000 for Hamlin’s charity, Chasing M’s, having sold more than 12,750 items with the design according to company founder Del Reid. He said that it is an all hands on deck operation, with friends and family helping out to send items across the country.

“Look at the outpouring of support to Damar and his foundation. Is it really a surprise? Well yeah, it was a little bit of a surprise to me, but yeah it was a testament to just how much Bills fans, Western New York, the nation wanted to support him,” Reid said.

Reid says that on average, they sell about 300 items with each design. The design says ‘Show love, it costs nothing’ with three fingers symbolizing Hamlin’s jersey number.

Previously, the most-sold design was the “Buffalo Baseball” design from when the Toronto Blue Jays played in Buffalo during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reid says that this design has sold about 50% more items.

In total, nearly $9 million has been donated to Hamlin’s charity by football fans following his injury on January 2.