TOWN OF PREBLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cortland County man is under arrest and facing charges of Reckless Endangerment after New York State Police say one of his guns went off and injured a 26-year-old Syracuse woman.

NYSP Troopers responded to the shooting that happened in Tully Trailer Park in the Town of Preble around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night, May 20.

When Police arrived, they found the Syracuse woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Police say an investigation revealed that 39-year-old Steven Schoonmaker was putting two guns in a car when one of them went off and hit the victim in the vehicle.

Schoonmaker was arrested for the Class “D” felony of Reckless Endangerment in the first degree at the scene. He was then processed at SP Homer and later transported to the Cortland County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment.

The victim was taken to Upstate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going.