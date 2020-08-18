3 dead, 2 hospitalized after wrong way crash on New York State Thruway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people are dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a wrong way crash early Tuesday morning.

According to state officials, around 1:30 a.m., a man, in his 80s from Ohio — who has previously been reported missing — had left the Clifton Springs service area and started to drive the wrong way on the eastbound lane of I-90. Officials said a semi-truck saw him coming, and pulled over, then another car — occupied by four men from New York City that were visiting the area — passed the semi truck and crashed head on with the car.

Two people died on scene, and two others — all from the passing car — were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and are being treated for serious injuries. The elderly man from Ohio was also killed in the crash. The identity of those involved have not been released by police.

BREAKING: 3 people dead after wrong way crash on Thruway in Farmington @News_8 — Mark Gruba (@MarkGruba) August 18, 2020

All Eastbound traffic between exit 43 and exit 44 were closed as police investigated, but state officials said the area is reopening to morning commuters.

TRAFFIC ALERT – Due to a serious accident, all lanes are blocked eastbound between exit 43 and exit 44. Motorists should expect delays into the morning commute and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. https://t.co/OTcrGiE6nm — NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) August 18, 2020

