COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie Ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital Monday afternoon, authorities say, when it crossed over the median on the I-87 Northway and hit a guardrail. The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m., in the northbound lanes near Exit 4.

No other cars were involved, police said. The driver, paramedic, and patient all suffered minor injuries.

The driver lost consciousness while driving and it is suspected he experienced a medical event, according to an emailed statement from Colonie Police spokesman Bob Winn. Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the wreck, Winn said.

All three people in the ambulance were taken to be checked out at a nearby hospital. The crash closed one lane on the Northway northbound, just before Exit 4, for a short time. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.