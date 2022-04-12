HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that three locations in were caught serving alcohol to minors during an ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’ in Herkimer County.

On Tuesday, April 5, at least fourteen locations throughout CNY and Mohawk Valley were checked by the New York State Police during the initiative and ten locations were found to be following NYS law.

The following locations below were not found in compliance with NYS laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21:

Stewarts on 5 North Main Street, Middleville, NY 13416

As a result, 22-year-old Savannah P. Dygert of Cold Brook, NY allegedly sold alcohol to a minor and was charged with the following:

Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree

Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under 21-years-old

Runway Mart on 4 North Ann Street, Little Falls, NY 13365

As a result, 50-year-old Lori M. Colvin of Little Falls, NY allegedly sold alcohol to a minor was charged with the following:

Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree

Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under 21-years-old

Cliffs, 412 E State St, Herkimer, NY 13350

As a result, 35-year-old Andrew T. Edick of Mohawk, NY allegedly sold alcohol to a minor was charged with the following: