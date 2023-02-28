BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday morning on Wake Up, we were joined by Ten Lives Club’s Kimberly LaRussa, who brought in a few kittens for us to meet — Opie, Ollie and Orion.

Starting Wednesday, Ten Lives Club will be taking part in the national competition known as March Muttness. They’re one of more than 60 shelters across the United States competing to raise the most donations.

“The competition is all in good fun, as win or lose, the competition benefits homeless pets across the country from Hawaii to New England,” LaRussa tells us.

Ten Lives Club won the competition in 2021 and last year, it nearly made the finals again. Starting March 1, donations can be made to the shelter as part of the competition at this link.