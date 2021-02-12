3 people escape house fire in Rochester with help from neighbor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people escaped form the second floor of a home after a fire broke out in a home on Jay Street on Friday.

The Rochester Fire Department responded around 3:39 a.m. to the home. Upon arrival, they found a fire in the stairway going to the second floor.

The three people that were inside the home, escaped onto a small second floor porch roof prior to the fire department arrival, and then they were helped to the ground by a neighbor.

“The fire was extinguished by Engine 5 and additional RFD fire companies but the fire caused significant damage to the 1st and 2nd floors,” fire officials said in a statement. “The three residents were evaluated by EMS and transported to a nearby hospital  be checked out, EMS also transported one Firefighter for a minor burn to their leg.”

The Red Cross is assisting the residents with housing and any other needs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

