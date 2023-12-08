BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The start of a Christmas Parade in south-central California was delayed Thursday after a driver slammed into the crowd along the route in downtown Bakersfield, seriously injuring three paradegoers.

Police took the suspected driver, 72-year-old Alan Booth, into custody after officials said he reversed from an alley at high speed, slamming into people watching the parade and a parked food truck. Bakersfield police said they believe alcohol was a factor, and Booth faces felony charges for allegedly driving under the influence.

“You never heard the gas let up,” Misti Cole, an owner of the damaged food truck, recalled, saying that she could smell alcohol on the driver once he was out of the truck.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 21st and H streets at around 5:30 p.m.

All three victims were men, ages 21, 42 and 77. Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry told Nexstar’s KGET that they are in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital with serious skeletal-type and bone-fracture injuries.

Investigators said Booth’s truck was parked facing southbound in an alley west of H Street between 21st and 20th streets. He allegedly backed up northbound at a fast speed and struck the three paradegoers, sending them flying into the street, police said.

Then, the pickup continued to back up across 21st Street, coming to a stop near a fire station at 21st and H streets, where firefighters responded to give aid to the victims.

Cole told KGET that despite the loss to her livelihood, she was thankful that her food truck might have done some good.

“Our only income is doing events, and there’s only so many events for the rest of the year,” Cole said. “But, again if he didn’t hit my truck he would have hit little kids, and I would put my truck in front of there … every time.”

Police said Thursday that the investigation was ongoing and they would release more information about the suspected “as the investigation allows.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

“It seems in every holiday season, we cannot get out of it without some horrendous, preventable, alcohol-related tragedy,” Chief Terry said. “Getting into a vehicle after you’ve been drinking is irresponsible, it’s criminal and serious results can come from that.”