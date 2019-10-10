3 sisters transform into ‘Grease’ characters for Halloween and it’s electrifyingly cute

Landri Grabenstein, 7, and her sisters, twins Alli and Maddi Grabenstein, both 9, posed in a 50’s-style photo shoot as they transformed into the women of the 1978 film, “Grease.” (Tiny Hearts Imagery)

Three sisters from Texas are channeling their inner “greased lightning” this Halloween.

Landri Grabenstein, 7, and her sisters, twins Alli and Maddi Grabenstein, both 9, posed in a ’50s-style photo shoot as the women of the 1978 film “Grease.”

Landri dressed as the sarcastic “Pink Ladies'” leader Rizzo, Alli was Sandy, and Maddi was beauty school dropout Frenchie.

Mom Heather Grabenstein told “Good Morning America” her daughters fell in love with the music from “Grease” after seeing the live television special and the movie itself.

“I recorded it and we watched it, and watched it,” Grabenstein of Waco said. “It’s so funny how much they get into playing their characters.”

“Landri said, ‘Mommy, we need to watch it again because I’ve got to get the sass down,'” she said.

Grabenstein said she shopped for months to get her hands on all the necessary accessories for the girls’ costumes.

Heather Rust of Tiny Hearts Imagery hosted a photo session for Landri, Alli and Maddi where they took snapshots at a local school and in front of a classic car.

In 2018, Rust took pictures of the sisters as the iconic Sanderson sisters from the 1993 fantasy film “Hocus Pocus.”

Grabenstein said she already has ideas for next year, and it’s a toss-up between “Charlie’s Angels” and “A League of Their Own.”