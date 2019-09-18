3-year-old boy doing well, family says, as police try to locate three missing people, including his mother

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — As police continue to try and determine the whereabouts of three missing people from Florida, and also rule if there is a connection between their disappearance and a burned-out vehicle in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood with human remains inside, a family member says that a little boy is doing well, all things considered, and is happy and healthy.

The grandmother of Noelven, who turned up Monday morning wrapped in a blanket inside a cardboard box left out for cats, said she is filing for custody of Noelven and plans to visit him in the company of Child Protective Services as often as she can.

The Potomac Avenue woman who found and comforted the three-year-old boy said he was wearing only a pull-up diaper.

The porch where Noelven was found was about one mile from Black Rock Mini Storage on Tonawanda Street, where overnight Monday, a car fire burned in a secluded area. Police believe the fire damaged the vehicle to the point of making it and everything inside nearly unidentifiable.

Police have been cautious to not directly connect the two incidents as they investigate both. Police did release photos of the boy’s mother, Nicole Merced Plaud, the boy’s father, Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon, and Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred, a family friend. They’ve asked anyone who may have noticed them in the past week to come forward.

Zenaida Colon is Miguel Anthony’s mother. She said Tuesday that she believed Noelvin came to Buffalo with his parents and a friend for a getaway.

On Wednesday, Zenaida Colon said she has a custody petition hearing on Oct. 9, but is attempting to have that expedited. She is leaving for Florida to take care of home inspection and background checks to move the process along.

Aside from checking in with police, Zenaida said that she plans on visiting the woman who found Noelvin once she gains custody for good. She also said she appreciates the kindness of strangers in Buffalo, who bought her a meal after recognizing her amid the attention all the case has received.