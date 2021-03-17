3-year-old dead in NJ dog attack, officials say

CARTERET, NJ — A 3-year-old child was killed and his mother was injured when they were attacked by two dogs in the backyard of a New Jersey home Tuesday, according to officials.

At about 4:30 p.m., police responded to a Laurel Street home in Carteret following the report of a dog attack.

The victims were airlifted to the hospital, Mayor Dan Reiman said. The child was pronounced dead, and his mother suffered serious injuries.

A neighbor said the dog attacked the child and his mother inside of the home’s backyard; the dog came into the rear of the yard from under the fence.

The screams were so loud, the neighbor said, he thought it was the sound of a TV show, before he looked out the window and saw the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Ramos of the Carteret Police Department at (732)541-4181 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4194.