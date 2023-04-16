LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being attacked by “numerous” family-owned dogs, according to the Niagara County Sheriff.

Friday, the sheriff announced that the child was attacked by four dogs, all Pitbulls, that belonged to a family member.

At approximately 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, the Niagara County Sheriff received a 911 call that a child was being attacked by family-owned dogs at a residence on Glendale Drive, according to the Sheriff.

Deputies, along with EMS personnel, responded to the scene where they rendered immediate first aid to the child. The child was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital where, as of Friday, she is still listed in critical condition.

According to the sheriff, the SPCA of Niagara County responded to the scene and took possession of the canines.

The incident is under investigation.