30 couples travel to Capital Region to wed in marriage marathon

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, 30 couples tied the knot or renewed their vows during the highly-anticipated marriage marathon. Hosted by the Beekman Farm, it was an affair to remember.

“The art installation was beautiful and I just really like everybody you know getting together and doing this big celebration of love,” said Tracy Nash, a Hudson Falls resident.

Couples from as far as Texas, Ohio and Florida took the trip to upstate New York for the memorable event.

The art installation where couples wed was created by Artist Tom Fruin.

The event was only $100 to reserve a spot, with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to the Ali Forney Center to support homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

Falling on the same day same-sex marriage was legalized in the U.S., Beekman 1802 Co-Founders Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell wanted to showcase all love in full bloom. The wedding location was also the same spot the two wed years ago!