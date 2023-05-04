SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Knocking on doors at 8 a.m., the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office held their second warrant round-up day, and it was quite the success.

The Sheriff’s Office worked with Syracuse Police, NYS Troopers, Onondaga County Probation Department, DeWitt Police, Camillus Police and US Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office to make the arrests.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that those arrested had warrants for crimes like rape, sex offender violations, grand larceny, violations of probation, and many other charges.

Out of 52 warrants, 38 arrests were made.

“The primary objective of this operation was to apprehend individuals who posed a
threat to our community and to bring them to justice. The collective efforts of
dedicated law enforcement personnel and their unwavering commitment to
public safety made this operation possible,” said Onondaga County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Thomas Newton.

Warrant Detail on Tuesday, May 2:

NAMECHARGES
Quantrell Clarke1 Sex Offender Violation
David Campolito1 Sex Offender Violation
Gary MacKay1 Violation of Probation
Samson Manoah1 Violation of Probation
Allen Isaac1 Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the 1st
Ana Sutton2 Violation of Probation & Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th
William Thomas2 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th & Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th
S. Gerstenschllager1 Violation of Probation
Joshua Kampf3 Criminal Contempt 1st & Contempt 2nd x 2
Nicholas Darrigo1 Grand Larceny 4th
Elmer Bagley1 Violation of Probation
Paul Shenandoah1 Sex Offender Violation
Chris Cunningham4 Criminal Mischief x 3 & Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Orlando Teague1 Rape 1
Joseph Haughton1 Aggravated Family Offense
Ricky Chandler1 Sex Offender Violation
Rebecca CooneyCriminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th
Anna Kowalski1 Welfare Fraud 3rd
Jesse Zaccheus1 Sex Offender Violation
Jacob Schuler2 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th & Criminal Trespass 2nd
Cortney Race1 Violation of Probation
Jeshiha Boatwright1 Criminal Possession of a weapon 2nd
Kelly Pichoske1 2 Grand Larceny 4th & False Personation
Jonathan Page2 Criminal Contempt 1st x 2
Jose Narvaez1 Out of State Fugitive (PA)
Chad Lyons1 Violation of Probation
Joseph Janack1 Violation of Probation
Tyler Bradbury2 Violation of Probation x 2
Timothy Wheeler1 Violation of Probation
David Sneed1 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd
George Derby1 Violation of Probation
James Morrison1 Violation of Probation
Sarah Kampnich1 Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd
Cody Sivers3 Violation of Probation x 2 & Grand Larceny 4
James Lee2 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th & Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd
Vaughn Harper1 Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Aaron Davis1 Harassment
Jeffrey Brown2 Endangering the welfare of a child, Obstruction of Breathing, Harassment
Courtesy of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

“As stated after our April Warrant round-up, if you have a warrant, you are
welcome to call and arrange a ride to Sheriff HQ or come to us at 407 S. State St,
so when we do our Third installment of Warrant Day, we are not knocking on
YOUR door at 8 am,” said Newton.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging those who may have been affected by any sort of crime to come forward and work with law enforcement for justice.

You can call 315-435-3032.