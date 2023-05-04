SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Knocking on doors at 8 a.m., the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office held their second warrant round-up day, and it was quite the success.

The Sheriff’s Office worked with Syracuse Police, NYS Troopers, Onondaga County Probation Department, DeWitt Police, Camillus Police and US Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office to make the arrests.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that those arrested had warrants for crimes like rape, sex offender violations, grand larceny, violations of probation, and many other charges.

Out of 52 warrants, 38 arrests were made.

“The primary objective of this operation was to apprehend individuals who posed a

threat to our community and to bring them to justice. The collective efforts of

dedicated law enforcement personnel and their unwavering commitment to

public safety made this operation possible,” said Onondaga County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Thomas Newton.

Warrant Detail on Tuesday, May 2:

NAME CHARGES Quantrell Clarke 1 Sex Offender Violation David Campolito 1 Sex Offender Violation Gary MacKay 1 Violation of Probation Samson Manoah 1 Violation of Probation Allen Isaac 1 Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the 1st Ana Sutton 2 Violation of Probation & Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th William Thomas 2 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th & Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th S. Gerstenschllager 1 Violation of Probation Joshua Kampf 3 Criminal Contempt 1st & Contempt 2nd x 2 Nicholas Darrigo 1 Grand Larceny 4th Elmer Bagley 1 Violation of Probation Paul Shenandoah 1 Sex Offender Violation Chris Cunningham 4 Criminal Mischief x 3 & Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Orlando Teague 1 Rape 1 Joseph Haughton 1 Aggravated Family Offense Ricky Chandler 1 Sex Offender Violation Rebecca Cooney Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Anna Kowalski 1 Welfare Fraud 3rd Jesse Zaccheus 1 Sex Offender Violation Jacob Schuler 2 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th & Criminal Trespass 2nd Cortney Race 1 Violation of Probation Jeshiha Boatwright 1 Criminal Possession of a weapon 2nd Kelly Pichoske 1 2 Grand Larceny 4th & False Personation Jonathan Page 2 Criminal Contempt 1st x 2 Jose Narvaez 1 Out of State Fugitive (PA) Chad Lyons 1 Violation of Probation Joseph Janack 1 Violation of Probation Tyler Bradbury 2 Violation of Probation x 2 Timothy Wheeler 1 Violation of Probation David Sneed 1 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd George Derby 1 Violation of Probation James Morrison 1 Violation of Probation Sarah Kampnich 1 Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd Cody Sivers 3 Violation of Probation x 2 & Grand Larceny 4 James Lee 2 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th & Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd Vaughn Harper 1 Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Aaron Davis 1 Harassment Jeffrey Brown 2 Endangering the welfare of a child, Obstruction of Breathing, Harassment Courtesy of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

“As stated after our April Warrant round-up, if you have a warrant, you are

welcome to call and arrange a ride to Sheriff HQ or come to us at 407 S. State St,

so when we do our Third installment of Warrant Day, we are not knocking on

YOUR door at 8 am,” said Newton.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging those who may have been affected by any sort of crime to come forward and work with law enforcement for justice.

You can call 315-435-3032.