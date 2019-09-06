3rd vaping-related death reported, CDC vows to find out ‘what is making people sick’

As vaping-related illnesses and deaths continue to climb, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is vowing to work with state and federal agencies to figure out what is causing many e-cigarette users to become ill.

“We are working around the clock to find out what is making people sick,” Ileana Arias, the CDC’s acting deputy director of non-infectious diseases, told reporters Friday. “The focus of the investigation is narrowing, but we are still faced with complicated questions in this outbreak.”

A third person has died from an e-cigarette-related lung illness and another death is under investigation, the CDC said.

The CDC also said it is aware of 450 possible vaping-related cases in 33 states, including the 215 that have been previously reported. While vaping has been around for more than a decade, the CDC said the recent spike in illnesses started around May and June of this year.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced it’s investigating the county’s first known death of a person associated with e-cigarette use. Officials said there are 12 known cases of pulmonary illnesses related to vaping in Los Angeles County. It is unclear if the vaping-related death in Los Angeles is the death the CDC is investigating.

Indiana health officials reported the third known vaping-related death on Friday. As with the previous vaping-related deaths, the patient’s name, age and city were not released publicly.

“The tragic loss of a Hoosier and rising number of vaping-related injuries are warnings that we cannot ignore,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in a statement. “While it is unclear what substances are causing injury when you use these products with other chemicals, you may not know everything that you’re inhaling and the harm it can cause.”

The Food and Drug Administration said it has collected 120 e-cigarette samples with the hope of finding a common device or substance that is causing the pulmonary illnesses.

“The FDA is analyzing these samples for the presence of a broad range of chemicals,” Mitch Zeller, director of Center for Tobacco Products at the FDA, said on a conference call Friday.

While there is not a specific device or chemical linked to all cases, the CDC reports that a majority of the patients are young (18-35), are male and admit to using a THC, nicotine, or both, 90 days before seeing symptoms. CDC officials said symptoms include shortness of breath, gastrointestinal issues, fever and fatigue. In all reported cases of vaping-related illnesses, abnormalities were observed in both lungs after examination and no infections were detected, the CDC said.

The CDC’s Dana Meaney-Delman said it’s troubling so many healthy, young people are becoming ill. E-cigarettes are never safe for youth, young adults and pregnant women, she said during the CDC call Friday.

One aspect adding to the complicated task of pinpointing the cause of the illness: many vape users are buying products off the street and not from manufactures.

A few labs and states are testing to see if the illness is related to vitamin E acetate. On Thursday the New York State Department of Health said laboratory results showed “very high levels of vitamin E acetate in nearly all cannabis-containing samples.” A vape product containing vitamin E was linked to each patient who submitted a product for testing, state officials said.

However, during Friday’s press briefing, the FDA and CDC said there has been a wide mix of results in tests and “no one substance or compound, including vitamin E, has been identified in all the samples tested,” according to Zeller.

The other vaping-related deaths were reported in Oregon and Illinois.

The CDC launched a multi-state investigation into the lung illnesses on Aug. 1. The FDA is asking the public to visit the site safetyreporting.hhs.gov to report any health concerns regarding e-cigarette use.