$4.1M now available for environmental grants

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was announced on Tuesday that $4.1 million in Environmental Justice Community Impact Grants is available to help communities historically and disproportionately impacted by pollution related environmental concerns. Funding for the latest round of grants is provided by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund, as part of New York’s Environmental Justice agenda.

Community-based organizations can apply to receive up to $100,000 in funding for projects that address environmental and public health concerns of residents in impacted neighborhoods. Previous projects awarded by DEC include public participatory science, locally led water and air quality monitoring, urban farming, habitat restoration, alternative energy projects, curriculum development, and green infrastructure installation. For a complete list of previously funded projects, visit Open Data NY.

For eligibility information, visit the Grant Opportunity Portal online.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “New York’s Community Impact Grants support the work of community-based organizations doing the hard work of improving and protecting the environment and empowering local residents.”

Projects must address a community’s exposure to multiple environmental harms and risks and include a new research component that will be used to expand the knowledge of the affected community.

The deadline for applications is 3 p.m. on July 1 and questions regarding this grant opportunity will be accepted until 5 p.m. on June 17. All questions and answers will be added in the Grants Gateway on a rolling basis. Applicants are required to register and prequalify in the Gateway before applying. Once registered and prequalified, organizations can apply for the grant in the Gateway.