BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is working to learn more about a crash scene on Main Street near Benwood and E. Depew avenues in Buffalo.

First responders went there Monday around 5:15 a.m. Buffalo police say a vehicle with four people inside struck a pole before rolling over.

Those inside the vehicle appear to have been seriously injured, but the details of their injuries have not been revealed.

Two fire companies responded, but were gone by 6:30 a.m. Police have remained at the scene for hours. This section of Main Street, between Depew Avenue and Amherst Street, is closed to traffic.