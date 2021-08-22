4 Observations: Bills at Bears preseason win

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIVB) — The Bills improved to 2-0 this preseason with a 41-15 win over the Bears. Most of the starters didn’t play for a 2nd straight game but the backups looked strong and proved once again the impressive depth of this roster. Here are my 4 observations from Saturday’s win.
- Let it rip. One week after focusing on the run game the Bills went back to the air. It was only a preseason game but I’m sure Mitchell Trubisky wanted to stick it to the Bears in his return to Soldier Field. Mitchell spent four seasons getting booed by Chicago fans but he had them sitting in silence for the entire 1st half. Trubisky and the Bills offense scored touchdowns on their 1st four series. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll let the Bills backup quarterback sling it around and he put up some very good number in just one half: 20-28, 221 yds, TD.
- Cornerback competition. Is the battle for the 2nd cornerback spot over? Levi Wallace is having a good training camp and preseason and seemed to have an edge over Dane Jackson entering the second preseason game. I was surprised to see Wallace get the day off with most of the starters on defense. Dane Jackson started but left the game with a stinger in the 1st half and didn’t return. Cam Lewis started at the other cornerback back spot and also left the game with an injury. Once again this season it seems Levi Wallace is going to win the cornerback competition.
- Offensive line. Dion Dawkins was taken off the COVID/Reserve list a few days ago and started a left tackle. Dawkins played the 1st two series against the Bears as he continues to get in “football shape”. Jon Feliciano started at left guard as the Bills try to get Dawkins and Feliciano some time together before the season begins. Cody Ford played the entire 1st half at right guard for the 2nd preseason game. Spencer Brown started at right tackle and switched to the left side when Dawkins went to the bench. Ryan Bates was the starter at center.
- Young defensive lineman impress. Greg Rousseau, Carlos Basham, and A.J. Epenesa all flashed with some big plays against the Bears. Basham, the 2nd round pick, was on the field longer than Rousseau and Epenesa so he had more opportunities and he took advantage of his playing time. Basham picked up his 1st career sack and led the team with 5 tackles. Rousseau pressured Andy Dalton on a 2nd quarterback pass play and then registered a sack on the very next play. Rousseau shoved the Bears right tackle back into Dalton’s lap for his 2nd sack of the preseason. Epenesa didn’t record a sack but was also able to put pressure on the quarterback during the first half. It was a very good day for the young Bills up front.