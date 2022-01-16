ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are headed back to the divisional round of the playoffs for a 2nd straight year following a dominant performance.

The Patriots owned the Bills for 2 decades and the biggest difference between the two franchises was at quarterback. Now the Bills have a franchise QB in Josh Allen and New England has just another guy in Mac Jones. The Bills have now won 4 of their last 5 games against New England and Saturday’s night game was a clear statement on who is the supreme team in the AFC East.

The Patriots defense had no answers for Josh Allen and company. Every time Bill Belichick thought the Bills would zig, they zagged. The Bills finished with 482 yards of total offense. The Patriots defense couldn’t stop the Bills from running or passing. Josh Allen was nearly flawless with 5 touchdown passes and just 4 incomplete passes. 9 different player caught a pass in the game… including offensive lineman Tommy Doyle. They were unstoppable—literally—the Bills scored touchdowns on their first 7 possessions and the only time the offense got the ball and didn’t score was when they took a knee at the end of the game.

The Bills offensive line continues to shine. Since the win in New England the big fellas up front have been incredible. They dominated up front in the pass and run game. Josh Allen wasn’t sacked in the game and he was very rarely under any real pressure. How good has the pass protection been? Allen has attempted 143 passes in the last 4 games and the line has allowed zero sacks.

Experience matters. Micah Hyde and Emmanuel Sanders entered the game with the most playoff appearance on the Bills rosters. This was their 14th career postseason game and both players made big plays. The Patriots put together a nice opening drive but Micah Hyde’s over the shoulder interception in the endzone put an end to the threat. The Bills turned the interception into a 14-0 lead and the Pats never recovered. Sanders hasn’t had the season that most hoped and he was dealing with a knee injury late in the season but the 34-year-old hauled in his 1st touchdown since Oct. 10th against Kansas City. Speaking of veterans—Jerry Hughes registered his 7th postseason sack as a Bills player… the 3rd most in franchise history.

Inside the numbers. The Bills are the first team to not attempt a field goal, punt, or commit a turnover in the NFL history. Devin Singletary run for 2 touchdowns. He had 2 touchdown in the first 13 games of the season and now has 8 in his last 5 games. The Bills are 13-3 in home playoff games. The Bills have not punted in the last 9 quarters against the Patriots. Allen’s 84 completion percentage is a career-high. The Bills were 6-for-7 on 3rd down.