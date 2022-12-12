ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills need to clean up a lot of things if they want to make a Super Bowl run, but at the end of the day, they improved to 10-3, and with four games left, they’re in first place in the division and have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Here are my 4 observations from the Bills 20-12 win over the Jets:

Under pressure: “Life” without Von Miller officially started this week when the team ruled him out for the season with a knee injury. The Bills need some of the young defensive linemen to step up the rest of the way, and Sunday was a good start. Former first round pick Greg Rousseau is No. 1 on that list. The defensive end was excellent recording a pair of sacks, forced a fumble and broke up a pass. Rousseau has a career-high 7 sacks this season.

Garrett Wilson’s shadow: The Bills have struggled a lot against No. 1 wide receivers this season but Tre’Davious White’s return will help with that. Tre’ followed Jets star wide out Garrett Wilson for most the game and he was held in check for the most part with 6 receptions for 78 yards. The Dolphins are next up on the schedule, with a pair of star wideouts in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, so getting Tre’ back to the top of his game is crucial.

Third down struggles: For the most part, the Bills defense did a good job on first and second down but allowed some big plays on third and long. The Jets offense was able to covert six third downs of 8 or more to go. The Bills defense must do a better job of getting off the field. Meanwhile, the offense has to find a way to stay on the field. They finished the game 2-for-13 on third downs.