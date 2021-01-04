4 Observations: Bills win 56-26

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins 56-26 in the regular season finale on Sunday. News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed sums up his 4 Observations on the game.
- Josh Allen caps MVP caliber season. In his 3rd season, the Bills quarterback racked up numbers that have never been season before in Buffalo. Allen finished the regular season with 4,544 yards passing(team record), 37 TD passes(team record), 46 total TDs(team record), 10 INTs and his completion percentage jump 10 points to 69% this season. It’s a 3 horse race for the MVP. Aaron Rodgers has 4,204 total yards and 47 touchdowns, 5 INTs(entering tonight’s game), Patrick Mahomes 5,048 total yards 40 TDs, 6 INTs.
- Brown back with a bang. Bills wide receiver John Brown hadn’t played in a game since November 15th. Brown has been dealing with injuries all season but when he’s been healthy he’s been a playmaker. The Bills were able to get Brown back on the field for the 1st half against the Dolphins and he hauled in 4 catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. Cole Beasley’s status is up in the air heading into the postseason so it’s vital to have Brown on the field to give Josh Allen a 1-2 punch of Stefon Diggs and Brown.
- Bills beast of the East. The Bills swept the division this season going 6-0 but that doesn’t tell the entire story. Sean McDermott’s squad is by far the best team in the division and it’s not close. The Dolphins are the 2nd best team in the division and the Bills, with several starters inactive, made Miami look bad. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa could end up being a good QB but there’s a lot of work to do. As long as the Patriots are led by Bill Belichick teams will have to take notice but their offense is a mess and the Jets are a mess period. The Bills have the best offense and the best defense in the division and are set up to sit on top of the division for a long time.
- Just win baby. This is just the 3rd time in franchise history that the Bills won 13 games in the regular season(‘90,’91) This win moves Sean McDermott into 3rd place all-time on the Bills wins list with 38. He trails Lou Saban(68) and Marv Levy(112).
LATEST STORIES:
- New mother and public servant loses battle with COVID-19 just days after giving birth
- 2 Potsdam residents charged for manufacturing Meth
- Government officials concerned about rising coronavirus rates after holidays
- North Carolina man saves deputy after fiery crash
- Over 200 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jefferson County since start of 2021