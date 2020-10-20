4 Observations: Chiefs run over Bills 26-17

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is grabbed by Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Bills Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed breaks down his four observations on the Bills 26-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Running on empty. The game has been over for hours and the Chiefs just ran for another 8 yards. The Bills defense had no answer for the Kansas City running game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire finished with 161 yards on 26 carries (6.2 ypc) on the ground. The Bills dared the Chiefs to beat them on the ground and that’s exactly what they did, racking up 245 yards as a team. Kansas City seemed to have huge running lanes throughout the game, and when they didn’t, the defense didn’t make the tackle. The Bills have allowed 788 yards rushing this season, only four teams have allowed more.

Allen’s missed opportunity. The Bills quarterback had a chance to make a statement on national TV against Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback he will forever be linked to, but instead it was his worst game of the season. Allen finished with a lightweight stat line: 14/27 passing, 122 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. The only reason Allen finished with over 100 yards passing is because the Chiefs went into a prevent defense allowing the Bills to move the ball and hoping they would chew up the clock. Josh Allen has made big strides the season and has proven he’s the Bills franchise quarterback and this was a chance to show everyone that he’s an MVP candidate but that discussion can be stopped now.

Bills down deficiency. The defense failed to get off the field on 3rd down, allowing the Chiefs to keep drives alive and eventually put points on the board. Kansas City was 9-14 on 3rd down and 1-1 on 4th down. The one 4th down conversion was costly. Late in the 3rd quarter, the Chiefs has the ball on the Bills 13 yard, Darrel Williams busted through the Bills defense and into the endzone to give K.C. a 20-10 lead. The defense hadn’t shown any ability to stop the run so Andy Reid felt confident go for it on 4th down and pass up a easy 3 points.

No big plays. The offense was built on big plays to start the season but it’s been more fizzle than fire the last two weeks. The Bills were near the top of the league in pass plays for 20+ yards when they were 4-0 but Josh Allen and the offense have been held in check in the two losses. After the first half, Allen didn’t seen to challenge the Chiefs defense deep down the field. The stat that really jumps out, the Bills quarterback only averaged 4.5 yards per completion and he only finished with one strike for over 20 yards.

