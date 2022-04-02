SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dominated Pitt 18-6 in women’s lacrosse action in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. This win marked SU’s fourth straight win and improved its ACC record to 5-0, which is ‘Cuse’s best start since joining the conference.

Syracuse senior Meaghan Tyrrell led the way for Syracuse with six goals and two assists. Graduate student Emily Hawryschuk scored four goals.

Hawryschuk assisted on the Orange’s first goal of the game for her 300th career point. She is just the fifth player in program history to record 300 or more points in her career. She now has 305, which rank fifth on Syracuse’s career record list.

Syracuse faces its toughest test of the season next Saturday when it hosts No. 1 North Carolina on April 9 at 2 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.