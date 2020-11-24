4-year-old accidentally shoots 8-year-old brother in Illinois, police say

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KTVI) – Police are investigating after a 4-year-old accidentally shot and injured his 8-year-old brother in Illinois on Sunday.
Investigators say the two children were playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged at an East St. Louis home around 10:30 p.m.
The 8-year-old boy is hospitalized in stable condition.
According to police sources, the children were apparently shooting a video.
It’s unclear how the children obtained the weapon, which reportedly belongs to a family member. An adult was inside the home at the time of the shooting.
Police said it’s unclear whether the parents will face charges. The investigation is ongoing.
Police urged parents to keep weapons out of the reach of children and to always have a safety lock.
