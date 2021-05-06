42 quarantined in Akwesasne due to COVID-19

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Several members of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe remain quarantined due to COVID-19.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operation Center confirmed on Wednesday that one community member tested positive for the coronavirus. However under the tribe’s jurisdiction, 18 cases remain active and 42 are quarantined.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current provided by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe:

Active cases: 18

Quarantines: 42

Hospitalizations: 0

Total positive cases: 332

Total out of isolation: 314

Deaths: 3

Total tests: 9,404

To address the ongoing pandemic, the Tribe released the following statement:

Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services is asking individuals who are contacted during the process of contact tracing to please provide a good telephone number and honest responses to all questions. There is no shame in giving truthful answers, as it helps to locate and isolate the virus to prevent further transmissions. More importantly, a good telephone number provided during testing helps public health representatives to contact you to protect the health and safety of yourself and others.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe also has a 43.8% COVID-19 vaccination rate. The Tribe is currently hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on weekly basis. The next Pfizer vaccine clinic for 16 and 17-year old’s has been scheduled for May 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Modern vaccine clinics are being held by Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.