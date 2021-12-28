AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services released its most recent COVID-19 update on Monday, confirming ff new cases since its last report on December 21.

However, officials confirmed that 25 community members were released from isolation during this period, but there remained 51 active cases under the SRMT’s jurisdiction in Akwesasne’s southern portion.

At the time of this report, two Akwesasne residents were hospitalized with COVID-related complications, but are not considered active cases due to the amount of time in hospital care. An additional 32 individuals are also in COVID-19 quarantine.

To combat the spread of COVID-19 and to identify new cases, Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services is distributing free COVID-19 Home Test Kitson Tuesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the clinic’s testing garage located at 404 State Route 37. These are designated for symptomatic individuals only.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe also has a 65.5% COVID vaccination rate. To continue to increase this rate, the Tribe is continuing to host vaccination clinics.

Health Services will hold Pediatric Pfizer Vaccination clinics for those ages 5 to 11 years old at its main campus on Tuesday. These clinics will begin on January 4 and be held weekly from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

SRMT Health Service is also holding Open Walk-in Vaccine Clinics on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is open to individuals 12 years of age or older. Boost shots are also available for eligible individuals.