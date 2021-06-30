44th Annual Boilermaker Race will be held in person

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica’s world famous Boilermaker Road Race announced today the details associated with its 44th running set for Sunday, October 10.

The 15K presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield will have a capacity of 12,000 and the Utica National 5K will have a capacity of 4,000.

All registered runners must be vaccinated by September 22, 2021 in order to participate. The only exception to this policy will be participants under the age of 12 who are not currently eligible to be vaccinated.

The series of registration periods will begin on Thursday, July 1 as noted below:

Rollovers from 2020 July 1, 12 p.m. to July 8, 12 p.m.

2020 Virtual Boilermaker Participants July 9, 12 p.m. to July 15, 12 p.m.

Open Registration July 16, 12 p.m.

Virtual Options July 1, 12 p.m.

All registration for the 2021 Boilermaker will close at noon by Friday, October 1 or when caps are reached

This year’s Boilermaker will include changes designed to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved, beginning with its move from the traditional second Sunday in July to the second Sunday in October.

In order to accommodate the need for more space, the MVHS Expo is currently planned to be held in the former Macy’s space at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford.

All will be required to present proof of their vaccination and identity with a valid photo ID when they pick up their race packets at the Expo.

Proof of vaccination will be accepted via the NYS Excelsior app or hard copy vaccination card.