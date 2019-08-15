45 judges across New York tabbed to handle influx of Child Victims Act cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (via NEWS10) — New York’s Child Victims Act “lookback” window officially begins on Wednesday.

That means victims whose statute of limitations ran out can now file a civil suit against their perpetrator.

The window to file will be open for one year and the state courts have been getting ready for what they call an influx of cases.

The Court System has “designated 45 judges statewide” to prepare.

In a statement Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks said:

The revived Child Victims Act cases are critically important cases, raising numerous challenging legal issues, that must be adjudicated as consistently and expeditiously as possible across the State. We are fully committed to providing appropriate and sufficient resources to achieve that goal.”

To make sure the cases are handled in a timely manner the court system also had judicial training on the law.

According to a press release from the Unified Court System:

Cases will remain on the docket of the county where filed and be immediately assigned to one of five regionally-designated judges for all pretrial proceedings, including conferences and motions.

Cases will be assigned a designated judge for trial if a settlement can’t be reached.

The court system has also put into place rules that recommend having a timeline for each case.