4th of July Fireworks celebration in Utica is back

UTICA, N.Y. (WURT/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Mayor Robert Palmieri and Genesis Group President & CEO Ray Durso today announced that due to New York State recently lifting all COVID-19 restrictions, plans

for fireworks in honor of Independence Day are back on.

Utica’s Independence Day Celebration will take place on Monday, July 5th from 7:00pm to 10:00pm at F.T. Proctor Park at Rutger Street and Culver Avenue. Local band “Soul Injection” will perform at 7:30pm with fireworks scheduled to go off at dusk.

Centro will offer free shuttle service, and food trucks (and other vendors) who would like to participate on July 5th should contact the Utica City Clerk’s Office at (315)-792-0113.

The 2021 City of Utica Fireworks Celebration is sponsored by The Bank of Utica, Adorino Construction, The Genesis Group and the City of Utica.

In addition to fireworks, the City is partnering with Mohawk Valley Health System, New York State Department of Health, Oneida County Health Department, Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps (COCVAC) and Upstate Family Health Center, Inc. to have a COVID-19 Vaccination POD on site for any residents who would like to be vaccinated.

“We are pleased the State lifted all restrictions as it allows us to provide fireworks and Independence Day festivities for our residents. I commend Ray Durso and the Genesis Group for working with the city to coordinate this exciting event. I also thank Bank of Utica and Adorino Construction for their generous sponsorship.” Robert Palmieri, Mayor of Utica