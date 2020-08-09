5.1 earthquake reported near NC

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) –  A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has been reported Sunday morning near Sparta, N.C., according to USGS. That’s near the Virginia border.

It was reported at 8:07 a.m.

Several WSPA viewers have also reported feeling the earthquake in Upstate South Carolina.

