5.1 earthquake reported near NC

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has been reported Sunday morning near Sparta, N.C., according to USGS. That’s near the Virginia border.

It was reported at 8:07 a.m.

We're getting reports of an earthquake across our area stretching from northeast Georgia to the NC Piedmont. We didn't feel it here at our office, but did anyone else feel it? #ncwx #scwx #gawx — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 9, 2020

Several WSPA viewers have also reported feeling the earthquake in Upstate South Carolina.

