LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – By now, the word has gotten around, and then some. Ice Castles is open for business in Lake George, towering over Charles R. Wood Park. Early next month, there will be a special day for the area locals who have driven by as the ice got built up over several weeks.

Locals’ Night is set for Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Ice Castles. Warren County residents will be offered an on-site exclusive discount, with tickets selling for $5 at the door between 4-9 p.m. For contrast, typical admission is $20 on weekdays or $27 on weekends for adults, and $15 on weekdays and $22 on weekdays for children.

Tickets are sold by credit or debit only. Residents can use a local ID or utility bill as proof of residency. Tickets can be sold in up to groups of six.

Ice Castles opened on Sunday night in Lake George. It’s the last of the business’ five locations across the country to open this winter. Already, tickets have sold out for several popular weekends. For anyone not taking advantage of Locals’ Night, tickets can be purchased online.