5 North Countrymen plead guilty to health insurance fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five union men from the North Country pleaded guilty on Thursday to defrauding their union’s health care benefits program. The individuals are:
- Christopher Roberts, 36, of Fort Edward
- Earl Graham, 43, of Glens Falls
- Jamie Ruggiero, 40, of Lake Luzerne
- Shawn Martindale, 43, of Glens Falls
- Torey Gannon, 47, of South Glens Falls
All were covered by the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the U.S. and Canada, Local Union Number 773, based in Glens Falls. The plan included a health expense benefit reimbursement for medical costs that the insurance did not directly cover.
Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon stated: “These defendants stole thousands of dollars from their union and, ultimately, from their fellow union members, who depend on the health care fund to pay their medical expenses. We will continue to pursue greedy people who steal from benefit programs and enrich themselves at the expense of others.”
In pleading guilty, they admitted to not only submitting fake receipts for bogus medical expenses but to falsely certifying their authenticity. They were paid out over $67,000:
|Roberts
|$11,500
|Graham
|$14,052.72
|Ruggiero
|$15,721.70
|Martindale
|$3,748.89
|Gannon
|$22,505
The men pleaded guilty at different times between July 30, 2020 and Thursday, November 5. The defendants are charged in separate cases, and each faces 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and a term of post-release supervision of up to three years.
