5 NYC schools sent white powder in suspicious packages: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Several Manhattan schools were sent suspicious packages with white powder inside, likely meant “to cause disruption and alarm,” police said Thursday.

The five incidents each took place during the span of about a week — between March 10 and Thursday, police said. The packages all came through USPS.

One of the incidents happened Tuesday at River Park Nursery School, where police said 19 children and four staff members were evacuated from the building after the school received a package with a suspicious white substance.

In each instance, schools were sent a plain white envelope with the address handwritten in block letters. The contents of each envelope — which included a white powdery substance — was screened and determined to be non-hazardous, police said.

Police are reminding New Yorkers on best practices for dealing with suspicious packages, which can be found in the bulletins below.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the NYC Terrorism Hot-Line: 888-NYC-SAFE. Anyone receiving a suspicious package should call 911.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).