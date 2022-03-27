SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Senior Meaghan Tyrrell and junior Emma Tyrrell scored five goals apiece to lead the No. 5 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team to a 22-7 victory against Temple on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. With the victory, the Orange improve to 8-2 overall, including 5-0 at home.

The Tyrrells led an offense that has averaged 19.5 goals in its last two games. Meaghan Tyrrell tied her career high with 10 points on five goals and five assists, while Emma Tyrrell posted a career-best eight points (5g, 3a.). Overall, nine different players scored at least one goal for the Orange, which recorded their second-highest goal total of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Temple (7-4) scored the first goal of the game but Emma Tyrrell scored back-to-back goals to give Syracuse the lead for good. She played a role in four of the Orange’s first five goals as Syracuse led, 7-2, after the first quarter.

The Orange continued to pull away and took their largest lead of the day at 20-6 on graduate student Emily Hawryschuk’s goal to start the fourth quarter. Sophomore Maddy Baxter netted her first goal with 8:57 remaining, capping a 7-0 Orange scoring run that pushed the advantage to 22-6. The Owls converted a free-position attempt with 3:23 on the clock for the 22-7 final.

ORANGE DOMINATE IN DRAW CIRCLE

Junior Kate Mashewske once again was dominant in the draw circle. She recorded a career-high 14 draw controls, which tie for third on Syracuse’s single-game record list. Mashewske and the Orange held a 23-10 advantage in the circle

MOVING UP THE CHARTS

Meaghan Tyrrell moved into fifth place on Syracuse’s all-time assists list in the victory. She increased her career total to 89 with five against the Owls.

Hawryschuk is nearing yet another milestone. She finished with four points (2g, 2a) and sits at 295 career points. She needs five points to become just the fifth player in program history to record 300 career points.

In addition, senior Megan Carney scored two goals against Temple, giving her 196 career points. She needs four points to become the 12th member of the Orange to reach the 200-point plateau.

UP NEXT

No. 5 Syracuse faces its fourth top-10 opponent when it hosts No. 7 Loyola on Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.