PRINCETON, N.J. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse freshman Olivia Adamson scored a career-high five goals to lead the Orange to a 12-11 victory against Fairfield in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament in Princeton, New Jersey.

Adamson added an assist for a career-best six points in the victory. Senior Meaghan Tyrrell scored three goals and finished with four points. With her performance, she became the sixth player in program history to record 300 career points and the third to post 100 points in a season multiple times in her career.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Orange (14-5) scored the first two goals of the game, but Fairfield (13-7) responded with three straight goals for a 3-2 lead after the first quarter.

Syracuse started to pull away in the second quarter. Tyrrell recorded an unassisted goal eight seconds in before Adamson scored on an assist from senior Megan Carney. Fairfield took advantage of a Syracuse card and converted on a free position attempt to even the score at 4-4 before the Orange ended the quarter on a 4-1 scoring run, which included two goals in the final 30 seconds, to take an 8-5 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Orange pushed the lead to 11-6 after three quarters before the Stags fought back. Fairfield scored back-to-back goals to start the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to three. Tyrrell briefly halted the Stags’ scoring run, but Fairfield netted three straight goals to get within one, 12-11, with 3:36 remaining.

Syracuse had the ball with a player advantage with 2:13 remaining, but Fairfield’s Olivia Conquest made her 12th save on Tyrrell’s shot giving the Stags a chance to even the score with just less than a minute remaining. Junior Bianca Chevarie deflected a pass to disrupt the clear, but Amanda Kozak was able to get off a shot with 10 seconds remaining that went wide. Senior Sarah Cooper picked up the ground ball and the Orange ran out the clock to record their 22nd all-time NCAA Tournament victory and first under the direction of head coach Kayla Treanor.

OF NOTE

Adamson’s five goals tie for the third-highest total by a Syracuse player in an NCAA Tournament game. Tyrrell now has 24 career NCAA Tournament goals, which moved her to fourth place on Syracuse’s leader list.

UP NEXT

The Orange will take on Princeton on Sunday, May 15 at noon in the second round.