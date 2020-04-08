5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

FILE – In this December, 1999, file photo, tourists snorkel around Upolu Cay on the Great Barrier Reef near Cairns off the Australian north east coast. An aerial survey of the Great Barrier Reef shows coral bleaching is sweeping across the area off the east of Australia for the third time in five years. Bleaching has struck all three regions of the world’s largest coral reef system and is more widespread than ever, scientists from James Cook University in Queensland state said Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Cassey, File)

1. SANDERS DROPS OUT — Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, has ended his presidential bid.

2. POPE CREATES NEW COMMISSION — The Vatican says that Pope Francis has created a new commission of experts to examine whether women can be deacons.

3. BRIDGE COLLAPSES IN ITALY — A huge bridge section has collapsed in Tuscany, the latest case of Italy’s infrastructure crumbling after years of neglect.

4. NEW BOOK ON MELANIA TRUMP — A Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for The Washington Post has written an unauthorized biography of first lady Melania Trump. Mary Jordan’s “The Art of Her Deal” draws upon more than 100 interviews.

5. WHAT WAS THE 5TH GREATEST MASTERS In 1996, Greg Norman blew a six-shot lead and lost to Nick Faldo at Augusta National, the biggest collapse in major championship history.