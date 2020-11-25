5-time felon arrested for reported burglary of occupied home

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Colonie Police say they arrested Robert R. White, Jr., 54, characterized as a repeat offender. They say he robbed a home of about $3,200 in goods while he was on compassionate release from prison.

Colonie Police received a report of a burglary on Darren Way on September 28. The caller reported having been burglarized overnight. They said the robber came in through an unlocked window to steal a purse and jewelry while they slept.

Unable to turn up a suspect, the police investigation stalled until November 13. State Police DNA-matched a swab taken from the window at the crime scene to DNA for White. He was incarcerated at that time at Washington Correctional Facility.

About a month-and-a-half earlier, at the time of the crime, White was not incarcerated. He had been released from prison as a compassionate COVID release. On the morning of the burglary, authorities say he was involved in a domestic incident within a half-mile of the crime scene, on Vly Road. He was returned to prison on September 29, the day after the burglary.

On Wednesday, police arrested White at Washington Correctional Facility as he was being rereleased. The stolen property has not been recovered. The charges against him include:

Second-degree burglary

Third-degree grand larceny

Combined, these felonies potentially carry as much as 22 years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines. White’s previous burglary and fraud convictions date back to 1990.