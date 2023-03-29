SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We turn breezy and milder today after a frosty start, but don’t get used to the milder air because a potent cold front will bring rapid changes to CNY this evening. Check out the details below…

Nice most of Wednesday before a big change takes place

Wednesday starts sunny and chilly, 20s, but warms into the 50s with a gusty breeze developing towards evening ahead of a potent cold front due to swing through between about 5 and 8 pm.

We think a quick burst of rain (along with some thunder) changing to snow will blow through CNY from west to east during the above-mentioned time frame.

The quick drop in temperatures from near 50 to the upper 20s to low 30s occurs during the time mentioned above that may lead to some slick spots on untreated surfaces after sunset. So, if you are out and about Wednesday evening be careful.

Feels like winter Wednesday night into Thursday

A quick coating to an inch of snow is possible Wednesday evening followed by some limited lake snow late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday that may produce an additional coating to an inch or two in spots.

We do expect to see some sunshine on Thursday, but a chilly breeze won’t make it feel too nice as highs only make it into the mid to upper 30s, or about 10 degrees below average. Wind chills are likely going to be in the 20s Thursday afternoon.

Thankfully, the winter chill won’t last long as milder air returns Friday into the start of the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.